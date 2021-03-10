Biden administration won't enforce Trump-era ESG rule for 401(k) plans

The Biden administration said Wednesday it won't enforce a rule issued by the Trump administration that makes it harder to offer environmental, social and governance — or ESG — funds in 401(k) plans.

ESG funds may, for example, invest in energy firms that aren't reliant on fossil fuels or in companies that promote racial and gender diversity. Investors poured a record $51 billion into ESG funds last year.

The Trump-era Labor Department rule, issued in 2020, doesn't explicitly call out or outright forbid ESG funds in 401(k) plans.

But it may stymie already lackluster uptake by changing requirements for employers to select them as 401(k) investments, according to experts.

More from Personal Finance:

What to know about unemployment benefits in the American Rescue Plan

New $1,400 stimulus checks could be garnished for unpaid debts

Covid relief bill changes tax rules midseason

Indeed, the rule has already had a chilling effect on their inclusion, even in circumstances when the rules explicitly allow for their use, Biden's Labor Department said Wednesday.

"Accordingly, the Department intends to revisit the rules," the agency said. Such an action could lead to an eventual pullback or rewrite.

Until such guidance is issued, the Biden labor bureau won't enforce the Trump-era rules, the Department said.

The Biden labor bureau's views were guided by input from stakeholders like asset managers, labor organizations, plan sponsors, consumer groups, service providers and investment advisors, the agency said.