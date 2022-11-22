Collapsed crypto exchange FTX has about $1.24 billion of cash in total — but still owes at least $3.1 billion

In this photo illustration, a bitcoin logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a FTX logo on the background.

FTX's vast web of entities had a total of around $1.24 billion in cash balances as of Nov. 20, according to a new court filing out late Monday.

The filing was penned by Alvarez & Marsal North America, which is advising FTX on restructuring efforts after the exchange filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Edgar Mosley, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal North America, said FTX and his team managed to trace "substantially higher cash balances" than they had initially been able to identify by Nov. 16.

The balances include FTX and its various "silos," ranging from the trading group Alameda Research to international subsidiaries. The largest sum, $393.1 million, comes from Alameda Research Ltd. The second-biggest balance is $303.4 million in LedgerX, a derivates platform FTX owns.

FTX's Japanese unit, FTX Japan K.K., has about $171.7 million in cash on its books, making it the third-biggest source of cash for the company. The cash is held by FTX and its affiliates with banks and other financial institutions, Mosley said in the filing.