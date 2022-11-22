Here's how to score a charitable tax break on 'Giving Tuesday'

Ariel Skelley | Getty Images

You must 'itemize' to claim the charitable deduction

When filing your return, you reduce your taxable income by subtracting the greater of either the standard deduction or your total itemized deductions — which may include charitable donations. Signed in 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature tax overhaul nearly doubled the standard deduction, making filers less likely to itemize. For 2022, the standard deduction is $12,950 for single filers or $25,900 for married couples filing together. And if you take the standard deduction in 2022, you can't claim an itemized write-off for charitable gifts.

Aim to give profitable assets

If you expect to itemize deductions, your charitable write-off depends on the type of asset you donate. Juan Ros, a CFP at Forum Financial Management in Thousand Oaks, California, said profitable investments in a taxable brokerage account are "generally the best type of asset to give." Here's why: By donating an appreciated asset, you'll receive a charitable deduction equal to the fair market value while avoiding capital gains taxes you'd otherwise owe from selling, he said.

Of course, you'll want to confirm your preferred charity can accept non-cash donations. With most portfolios down 15% to 25% for the year, it may be tempting to offload stocks that have declined in value. But it's better to sell those assets, harvest the losses and donate the cash proceeds to charity, Ros said.

Consider a charitable transfer from your individual retirement account