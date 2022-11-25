Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars in China over software and seatbelt issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 cars in China. Investors will be watching to see if there will be any reputational damaged to the U.S. giant.

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 cars in China over software and seatbelt issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday.

The U.S. electric car giant is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said.

The recall of these models is due to a software issue that affects the battery management system of the cars. Tesla will upgrade the software on these vehicles free of charge.

Elon Musk's automaker is also recalling 2,736 imported Model 3 vehicles produced between Jan. 12, 2019 and Nov. 22, 2019 as well as 10,127 of the China-made version of this car due to a potentially faulty seatbelt.

Tesla will check the seatbelts on the affected cars, the regulator said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.