Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Europe to stay united; Russian reservists have suffered heavy casualties, UK says

Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a tank as the U.K. defense ministry says Russian reservists have likely suffered heavy casualties.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called on Europe to stay united in the face of Russia's ongoing war, calling it "mission number one" for the region this year.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this," he said via video link to a conference in Lithuania.

It comes as the U.K. defense ministry said it was "highly likely" that Russian reservists had suffered heavy casualties in Ukraine, two months after they were mobilized to fight by President Vladimir Putin.

"The Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of reservists' families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives are serving under," it said in its daily update Friday.

Meantime, around 70% of Kyiv's regional government remains without electricity, the head of the regional government said.