Asia-Pacific markets mixed ahead of China factory activity data

Workers work on a speaker production line at Luyang Electronics Co LTD in Fuyang City, Anhui Province, China, Oct 31, 2022.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the release of data on China's November factory activity, in which analysts are expecting to see a contraction for the second time in a row.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 pared earlier losses and traded 0.18% higher after reporting lower-than-expected monthly inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.42% and Topix slipped 0.41%.

South Korea's Kospi reversed losses to rise 0.45%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

Japan's Fast Retailing and electric-vehicle maker Xpeng are set to report earnings, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday.