35% of millionaires say it's 'going to take a miracle' to be ready for retirement, report finds

A cool $1 million is not what it used to be.

There are more millionaires in the U.S. and globally than ever before, with nearly 24.5 million millionaires nationwide as of 2022, according to the latest Global Wealth Report from the Credit Suisse Research Institute. Even so, having seven figures in the bank offers less security than it used to in the face of inflation and extreme market swings.

"That mark is easier to obtain but it may not deliver what we expect," said Dave Goodsell, executive director of the Natixis Center for Investor Insight.

These days, fewer Americans, including millionaires, feel confident about their financial standing.

More from Personal Finance:

Congress may make it easier to save for emergencies

Inflation boosts U.S. household spending by $433 a month

How to save on groceries amid food price inflation

Even among high-net-worth individuals, 58% said they accept that they will have to keep working longer and 36% worry that retirement may not even be an option, according to the latest data from Natixis Investment Managers.

In fact, 35% of millionaires said their ability to be financially secure in retirement is "going to take a miracle," the survey of more than 8,500 individual investors found.

Americans now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably as higher costs strain household budgets, a separate study from Northwestern Mutual found — a 20% jump from the $1.05 million respondents cited last year.