55% of working Americans feel they are behind on retirement savings. Here's how to catch up

As it has become more difficult to stretch a dollar at the grocery store and gas pump, some Americans are pulling back on one key long-term goal: retirement savings. More than half of workers — 55% — said they feel they are behind on their retirement savings, a new survey from Bankrate.com finds. Just 25% of workers have increased their retirement savings this year compared to last year, according to the survey, which was taken in September and included 2,312 adults. About 34% of workers are contributing the same amount, and 16% are saving less. Additionally, 24% didn't contribute to their retirement savings last year and are not saving this year either.

Inflation has made it harder to save

The overwhelming reason workers cited for not contributing more is inflation, with 54% of Bankrate survey respondents. That was followed by stagnant or reduced income, 24%; new expenses, 24%; debt repayment, 23%; keeping extra cash on hand, 22%; and market volatility, 18%. Of the remaining respondents, 7% said they don't want or need to contribute more, while 5% cited other reasons.

The results come as the IRS has just announced new contribution limits for retirement accounts in 2023. Workers will be able to contribute up to $22,500 in their 401(k) plans, up from $20,500 this year. The limit for individual retirement accounts will go up to $6,500, up from $6,000 this year. Those who are 50 and over can sock away even more — $7,500 extra in 401(k) plans in 2023, up from $6,500 this year, and $1,000 more in individual retirement accounts. Getting close to those limits may be tough for some workers. "The labor market might be very strong, but we have found that the pay is not keeping pace with inflation," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Half of workers that got a pay increase said it wasn't enough to keep up with the higher household expenses," he said. Separately, a recent LendingClub report found 63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, including almost half of those earning more than $100,000. "Being employed is no longer enough for the everyday American," Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer, told CNBC.

'Biggest financial regret' is not starting to save early

How to stay on track with retirement savings