Asia markets set to fall; China signals slight easing of Covid rules

Stocks were unable to continue Wednesday's rally because investors were awaiting a key jobs report coming Friday, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

He said investors were purposefully pulling back ahead of non-farm payroll data coming in the morning. Investors will also be watching for data on hourly pay and the unemployment rate.

"US stocks were unable to hold onto earlier gains as Wall Street digested a swathe of economic data that showed inflation is easing and the labor market is cooling," Moya said. "It's been a nice rally but no one wants to be aggressively bullish heading into the NFP report."

Investors will be looking for the right, middle-ground data, said Megan Horneman, chief investing officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. That means it's weak enough to show interest rate hikes are having the intended impact of economic contracting, while being strong enough to signal a recession could be avoided.

"A big number will spook the markets further that the Fed's not going to be able to slow down their pace of rate hikes," said Megan Horneman, chief investing officer at Verdence Capital Advisors, of Friday's jobs data.

With "a so-so number, I think the markets can maybe rally on that," she added. "But if you get a really weak number, it's just going to spook investors after such a strong rally we've seen in November."

— Alex Harring