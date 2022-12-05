Worried about Social Security benefit cuts? Calculators can gauge how changes may affect you

Hobo_018 | E+ | Getty Images

How to measure the effects of a benefit cut

Covisum, a provider of Social Security claiming software, recently updated its calculator to reflect the Social Security trustees' latest projections. Offerings include a free version for consumers and a more complex paid version for financial advisors. Another product, Maximize My Social Security, lets consumers evaluate for a $40 annual fee which claiming strategy might best suit them. It also has a separate version for financial advisors. The free Covisum calculator can help people do a quick calculation based on their benefits alone and some key facts — year of birth, full retirement age benefit amount, percentage of the benefit cut and the year that benefit cut occurs. So someone turning their full retirement age this year, for example, can calculate the effect of a 23% reduction in benefits starting in 2034, as well as the effect of no benefit cut. For each scenario, the calculator will show the value of claiming either at age 65 or age 70, and when beneficiaries stand to get the maximum amount possible from the program. As beneficiaries live longer, the value of waiting to claim until 70 goes up, as demonstrated in the difference in total benefits per the tool's calculations.

The free calculator is just a starting point, though, when it comes to getting a sense of the trade-offs when claiming Social Security, according to Joe Elsasser, founder and president of Covisum. Because there are thousands of Social Security claiming rules, a more in-depth analysis can help identify the best way to get the most from the program for your unique situation. For example, married couples really should coordinate their benefit choices, Elsasser emphasized. "Couples should make the decision together because on the first death the smaller benefit goes away and the larger benefit continues," Elsasser said.

Why it's important to stress-test your plan

It's also important to remember the current depletion date projections are subject to change, as the Social Security trustees amend their projections each year. Moreover, congressional legislation could change the program's funding status before that date. That may include higher taxes, benefit cuts or a combination of both. Washington Democrats have put forward proposals that call for raising taxes on the wealthy while making benefits more generous.