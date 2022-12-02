'This is a crisis.' Why more workers need access to retirement savings

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2021. Erin Scott | Reuters

Increasing access to savings

Lucy Lambriex | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Many people do not save for retirement because they do not have the opportunity. As many as 57 million Americans lack access to a workplace retirement savings plan, said Ed Murphy, president and CEO of Empower, a provider of retirement services. "We know that if people aren't covered by workplace savings, they don't save," Murphy said. "If they don't access through payroll deduction, they just flat out don't save." Employers that do not offer retirement plans include small businesses like daycare centers, hair salons, auto shops and restaurants that are "just trying to make it work," Walsh noted. The lack of retirement plan coverage presents an opportunity for the financial industry and government to work together to find solutions, Walsh said.

"For too long the message to workers has been you're not saving enough," Walsh said. "And that may be true, but that's certainly not the whole story." California is one of a handful of states that has implemented automatic individual retirement accounts to help bridge that gap for workers who lack access to retirement plans through their employers. The program, called CalSavers, opened in 2019 to employers with five or more employees. Those that opt out are required to begin offering their own retirement plan, per California rules. CalSavers is seeing positive results, according to Katie Selenski, executive director of the program. About 65% of employees who are automatically enrolled in the program stay in. "We're incredibly proud of that, especially when you consider that they're really not getting any financial incentive" such as a match through either their employer or the state, Selenski said.

About half of the 230,000 employers in California that have been subject to the mandate thus far have opted into the program, while the other half have registered for an exemption because they have chosen to offer a private plan. With other states offering similar programs, including Oregon and Illinois, there are 600,000 participants in the state retirement accounts, she said. The mandates are also prompting employers to consider offering their own retirement plans. "We know we are having an effect on new plan formation, and that's exciting because by any objective measure, 401(k)s are better than Roth IRAs," Selenski said. That is due to the fact that 401(k) plans have higher annual contribution limits, plus they don't restrict participation based on income, making it possible for savers to put aside more money. However, savers may want to carefully consider the advantages of pre-tax versus post-tax savings when making their contributions.

How Congress may step in

To truly fix the program of a lack of access to retirement plans, there needs to be a federal mandate for employer plan formation with incentives, Murphy said. "Unfortunately, I don't think Congress will go that far, because there isn't a level of support, particularly from the Republican side," Murphy said. "But I think that's what's needed." Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ben Cardin, D-Md., said they intend to push for changes to the retirement system in the lame duck session of Congress..

Sen. Benjamin Cardin, right, and Robert Portman, left, arrive to observe Presidential elections in Ukraine. Nurphoto | Corbis Historical | Getty Images