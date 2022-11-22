50-plus voters were the deciders.' How seniors influenced key congressional districts in the midterm elections

Amalia Conner registers to vote so she can cast her ballot in midterm elections at the Bay Ridge Civic Association in Annapolis, November 8, 2022.

An expected "red wave" of votes for Republican candidates did not come to fruition in the November midterm elections.

A post-election AARP survey points to one reason why — voters ages 50 and up, who represented 61% of the electorate in 63 of the most competitive congressional districts and helped give Democrats there a 2% edge.

The party's success was largely due to seniors, the survey found, particularly women 65 and up who switched support from Republicans to Democrats between July and November.

The survey was conducted in November immediately after the election by bipartisan polling team Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research. It included 1,903 general-election voters and 450 nonvoters.

"Fifty-plus voters were the deciders," Tony Fabrizio, a Republican pollster and partner at Fabrizio Ward, said during a recent webinar hosted by AARP.

Inflation and rising prices topped the list of overall voter concerns, with 33%, followed by abortion, 28%, and threats to democracy, 25%.

Democratic candidates ranked high with voters who are concerned most with abortion and threats to democracy. Republicans won with those worried about inflation, immigration and the economy.

"The fact that those three issues there — inflation, abortion and threats to democracy — were so close in terms of being the top driver of votes points to one of the reasons why this ended up being Democrats closely having the edge closely in these districts," Fabrizio said.