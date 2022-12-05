LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are up slightly as fears mount over upcoming interest rate hikes
Stock futures are trading up slightly Monday night as investors tried to shake the previous session's selloff.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures both gained 0.1%.
Monday's close marked a negative start to the trading week. The Nasdaq Composite led the downward charge, dropping 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94. The S&P 500 shed 1.79% to end at 3,998.84, followed by the Dow's 1.4%, or 482.78 points, slide to 33,947.10.
Better-than-expected November ISM Services data, which looks at the purchasing level of manufacturers as a gauge the health of the broader economy, pressured equities. That's because investors grew increasingly wary that the Federal Reserve will need to hike interest rates for longer than previously anticipated to have the intended goal of bringing down inflation.
The release aligns with the payrolls report late last week in pointing to a resilient economy. But those pieces add to what Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist at Solus Alternative Asset Management, called a more "mixed" bag of data that's given investors conflicting signals about the state of the economy.
Market observers are still largely expecting a 50 basis point increase to interest rates at the Fed's December meeting. But Greenhaus said investors are conflicted how on long the central bank's interest rate hiking campaign will need to last, especially given the recent data showing the economy remains strong in some areas.
"From a markets standpoint, I think you're still wrestling with the days of moving past the days of 75 basis point hikes," Greenhaus said on CNBC"s "Closing Bell: Overtime." "And now you're really focusing on, 'How high do we really have to go to bring all the inflation down?'"
Investors will look ahead to data Tuesday morning on international trade for insight into the strength of the U.S. and global economy. Later in the day, they will watch for post-bell earnings reports from Smith & Wesson and Stitch Fix.
'This is not a typical cycle,' says Liz Ann Sonders
The current economic cycle is unusual, according to Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.
That's because recessions typically lead to a peak point when it becomes clear whether a hard or soft landing is coming. She said this moment in the economy feels more like a slow burn.
"I just think this is not a typical cycle," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." In a typical recession, "everything sort of falls all at once, or lands softly all at once. This is happening over an extending period of time, with a rolling nature to it."
— Alex Harring
GitLab, Herbalife among biggest post-market movers
GitLab – The development software operator jumped 23% after it posted a narrower per-share loss than expected while also coming in above expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. GitLab also gave a strong outlook for the next quarter and full year.
Herbalife Nutrition – The multi-level marketing company dropped 11% after it announced a proposed offering of $250 million in convertible senior notes, which will mature in 2028.
— Alex Harring
Stock futures open near flat
The three major future indexes traded nearly flat at the start of trading Monday night.
Futures connected to the Dow added 20 points, which is near the flatline. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also both traded near flat.
Futures opened off of a down day for the three major indexes when the market was open Monday.
— Alex Harring