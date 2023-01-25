Biden administration rolls out a blueprint for a 'renters bill of rights' – Here's what it includes

Housing rights activists and tenants protest against evictions and the poor condition of their apartments outside the offices the landlord Broadway Capital in Chelsea, Massachusetts on April 25, 2022.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday new actions to protect renters across the U.S., including trying to curb practices that prevent people from accessing housing and curtailing exorbitant rent increases in certain properties with government-backed mortgages.

A "Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights" was included in the announcement. It lays out a collection of principles for the federal government and other entities to take action on, including "access to safe, quality, accessible and affordable housing" and "clear and fair leases."

"Having the federal government and the White House talk about the need for and endorse a renters' bill of rights is really significant," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Over 44 million households, or roughly 35% the U.S. population, live in rental housing, according to the White House.

While the coronavirus pandemic led to a wave of new renter protections and aid measures, including a historic pot of rental assistance for those who'd fallen behind, most of that help has dried up by now.

Advocates have long called on the government to respond to an affordability crisis facing renters. Nearly half of renter households in the U.S. direct more than 30% of their income to rent and utilities each month, and 900,000 evictions occurred annually prior to the public health crisis.