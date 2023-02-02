European markets close 1.4% higher as European Central Bank and Bank of England hike interest rates

European markets closed higher Thursday as investors digested interest rate hikes by European central banks and the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.4% higher, with sectors mostly positive. Technology stocks rocketed 4.6%, while oil and gas led losses, dropping 1.5%.

At midday London time, the Bank of England announced it would hike interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected. It also dropped the word "forcefully" from its language on future hiking, and said it foresaw a "much shallower" decline in output than it forecast in November.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6% following the announcement, extending earlier gains.

The European Central Bank announced it would raise interest rates by 50 basis points at 1:15 p.m. London time. The Stoxx 600 index extended session gains from 0.55% to 0.6% on the news, creeping up to 0.8% in the five minutes following the announcement.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday and gave little indication it is nearing the end of this hiking cycle. The move marked the eighth increase in a process that began in March 2022.

The Fed wants the rate hikes to bring down U.S. inflation which, despite recent signs of slowing, is still running near its highest level since the early 1980s.

U.S. stock futures gained on Thursday as better-than-expected Meta results further improved sentiment around technology shares, which led the market lower last year.