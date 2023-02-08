Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Meituan is one of China's largest food delivery companies. Delivery drivers can be seen zipping around Chinese cities. Tencent first backed rival Dianping in 2014 which merged with Meituan to form the current company.

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower.

Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai. The company said that it is hiring as the "consumption recovery trend" in China accelerates.

Last year, China saw a major outbreak of Covid-19 across the country, with lockdowns in Shanghai. Beijing continued to forge ahead with its "zero-Covid" policy that uses strict measures such as mass testing and lockdowns to try to eradicate the spread of the virus. That policy has hurt the Chinese economy. China ended its zero-Covid policy at the end of last year, spurring hopes of a rebound in the Chinese economy which could also help its embattled technology firms.

Meituan's hiring spree is in contrast to Silicon Valley technology giants from Microsoft to Alphabet that have laid off thousands of workers.

But to some extent, China's technology cycle has come earlier than in the U.S. Chinese tech firms began to face headwinds in 2021 as Beijing enacted tough regulation in areas from antitrust to data protection. That year, Meituan was hit with a $500 million antitrust fine.

In 2022, Chinese technology giants posted some of their slowest growth in history as the economy faltered and companies from Alibaba to Tencent reduced headcount. Meituan reportedly laid off workers too last year.