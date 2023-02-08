Five key economic points in Biden's 2023 State of the Union address to Congress

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud.

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, marking the halfway point of his tenure. It was an opportunity for him to highlight his administration's achievements to date, as well as set the tone for how he hopes the next two, possibly more, years go.

Biden has been upbeat on his economic policies after recent reports showed near record low unemployment and strong job growth, but his speech exhibited his broader ambitions to reshape the economy into one that grows "from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down."

Here is the economic news you missed:

Return of the billionaire tax?

Biden renewed his call for levying a tax on billionaires and corporate stock buybacks to reduce the federal deficit.

"The tax system is not fair; it's not fair," Biden said. "The idea that in 2020, 55 of the largest corporations in America, of Fortune 500, made $40 billion in profits and paid $0 in federal taxes? $0? Folks, it's simply not fair."

The idea was popularized by progressives like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the 2020 campaign. Biden has vowed to not raise taxes on Americans earning under $400,000 annually.

"Now because of the law I signed, billion dollar companies have to pay a minimum of 15%, God love them," Biden said to jeers by Democrats. "15%! That's less than a nurse pays!"

Biden previously proposed a 20% tax on billionaires in March of last year as part of his federal budget. In Tuesday's State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to "finish the job." The proposal did not gain much traction then and is unlikely to go anywhere in the Republican-controlled House.

War on 'junk fees'

Biden continued his crusade against unnecessary "junk fees" from banks, airlines, cable companies and other industries which add surprise costs to consumer bills.

"Look, junk fees may not matter for the very wealthy but they matter to most other folks in homes like the one I grew up in," Biden said. "They add up to hundreds of dollars a month. They make it harder for you to pay your bills."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed a new rule to ban excessive credit card late fees last week. Congress banned excessive fees in 2009, but the Federal Reserve Board of Governors issued actions to circumvent the law.

Biden in his speech called on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act which would impose further restrictions on excessive fees tacked onto travel and event tickets.