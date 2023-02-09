Web browser Opera is planning to incorporate ChatGPT

In this article OPRA

Opera ranks among the top five mobile browsers by worldwide market share, according to Statcounter. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Norway-based Opera, which also operates a browser specialized for gaming, had an average of 321 million monthly active users as of the third quarter. The company said its gaming browser business helped boost revenue in the third quarter, for 28% growth year-on-year to $85.3 million. Parent company Kunlun Tech is based in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange. In December, the company announced its work in an array of artificial intelligence-generated content, such as music and images, would be made open source. Kunlun Tech's shares are up more than 40% for the year so far. Nasdaq-listed Opera's shares are up just over 10% for that time period.