Demise of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would be 'disastrous blow to Black Americans'

In August, when President Joe Biden rolled out his historic plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, one of the policy's stated goals was "to help narrow the racial wealth gap."

Shortly after the president's announcement, critics of student loan forgiveness brought a series of legal challenges against the plan, saying it was an abuse of executive authority, and soon the Biden administration had to pause its program.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear two of those cases at the end of February. Legal experts say the policy faces a narrow path to survival with the court, given its conservative majority.

If the relief plan falls through, the consequences for Black Americans will be severe, advocates say.

"Not only would this be a disastrous blow to Black Americans, but to our economy as a whole — the racial wealth gap will widen, and the vicious cycle of economic inequality will continue," said Wisdom Cole, the national director of the youth and college division at the NAACP.

Here are three reasons why the student loan crisis is worse for Black Americans, and why they'd especially feel the loss of loan forgiveness, experts say.