LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to trade higher as investors await U.S. inflation report; Bank of Japan set to nominate next governor
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares are to trade higher as investors await the release of the U.S. consumer price index report, which will shape the Federal Reserve's path ahead.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.52% in its first hour of trade as investors anticipate the release of the country's consumer sentiment survey for February.
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.86% and the Topix climbed 0.9%, and the Japanese yen stood at 132.33 against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Japanese government's expected nomination of its next Bank of Japan governor.
Nikkei reported last week that Kazuo Ueda will be nominated for the post.
South Korea's Kospi started the day 1% higher, while the Kosdaq also gained 0.78%.
Singapore is set to release its budget for 2023 later today, as finance minister Lawrence Wong pledged additional measures to support the economy in an inflationary environment.
India is also expected to release its inflation data later in the day after the nation saw prices rise 5.7% on an annualized basis in December. The Indian rupee stood at 82.59 against the U.S. dollar.
Overnight on Wall Street, major indexes closed higher, regaining their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months.
— CNBC's Carmen Reiniche and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.
Stocks end Monday higher
Stocks climbed Monday as traders looked ahead to Tuesday's key inflation report, regaining their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 377 points higher, or 1.11%, to close at 34,246.32 its best daily performance in February. The S&P 500 climbed 1.15% to close at 4,137.40 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.48% to 11,891.67.
—Carmen Reinicke
Credit Suisse says this is the “worst earnings season” in 24 years, excluding recessions
With 80% of the S&P 500's market cap having already reported earnings, Credit Suisse is forecasting overall fourth-quarter EPS estimates to have contracted by 2.2% as a result of margin weakness.
EPS estimates have dropped 1.7% since the fourth quarter ended on Dec. 31. The firm said that on average, earnings estimates increase by 2.8% following the end of the quarter.
"This is the largest decline in 24 years, outside of the 2001 recession, the financial crisis, and the initial pandemic quarter," Credit Suisse's Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note to clients on Monday. The firm said EPS growth is also expected to decline in the first quarter of 2023.
— Pia Singh
Bowman sees Fed 'far from' inflation goal, indicates more rate hikes
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman expects interest rates to continue to rise until the central bank makes more progress against inflation.
In a speech Monday morning, Bowman did not provide a specific forecast for rates. But she indicated that there's more work to be done, following eight increases since March 2022.
"We are still far from achieving price stability, and I expect that it will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down toward our goal," she said in remarks before the American Banking Conference in Orlando, Fla.
"While there are costs and risks to tightening monetary policy to lower inflation, I see the costs and risks of allowing inflation to persist as far greater," she said.
Bowman also spoke on banking regulation, saying she does not think it's the Fed's place to direct institutions on which sectors where they should be allowed to lend. Congressional Democrats have pushed the Fed to discourage lending to fossil fuel companies.
—Jeff Cox