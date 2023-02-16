Asia markets to rise as Japan sees trade deficit of $26 billion; U.S. retail sales jump

The Federal Reserve could move interest rates closer to 6%, said Dan Niles, founder of the Satori Fund. And he said that could be bad news for those hoping for a continued market rally.

"I think the Fed, quite honestly, is going to get higher to 6% before they stop raising," Niles said on CNBC's "Tech Check."

The central bank last hiked interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting earlier this month. That moved the target rate for interest rates to between 4.5% and 4.75%.

Market observers and participants have disagreed on when the Fed will stop raising interest rates. Those predictions have helped drive positioning so far this year.

Meanwhile, the market has rallied since the start of the new year as investors looked past a negative 2022. The Nasdaq Composite has led the averages up, gaining 14.5% since the start of the year as investors grew increasingly optimistic about growth stocks on hopes that the Fed will change course on its interest rate hiking campaign.

But Niles said that rally may fade into the second half of the year, as data more clearly shows investors shouldn't be overly optimistic just yet.

"A lot of things that are driving the market ... so far in the first half of the year, you're not going to be able to disprove until the back half of the year," he said.

— Alex Harring