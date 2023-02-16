CNBC Daily Open: U.S. stocks don't seem bothered by inflation, ignore jump in retail sales

People walk along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, one of the nation's premier shopping streets on February 15, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

It's as if investors aren't concerned about inflation and higher interest rates anymore. Strength in the U.S. economy — which would imply further rate hikes — has been translating into gains in the markets.

Yesterday I mentioned how sustained consumer spending might be propping up the economy. Indeed, the year-over-year increase in January's retail sales — 6.4% — is exactly the same number as the year-on-year rise in the consumer price index. It appears that the prospect of sustained economic growth is injecting optimism into stocks too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.11%, the S&P 500 added 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.92%.

Recent economic activity and market movement are forcing economists and investors to reconsider the effect of interest rates. The higher cost of borrowing typically slows economic growth by curtailing spending and increasing unemployment which, in turn, depress stocks. Yet "the monthly reports on industrial production, retail sales, and jobs were generally better than expected and point to a pickup in economic activity in early 2023 after a soft patch in late 2022," as Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, put it.

This topsy-turvy relationship between higher interest rates and a pickup in economic activity is causing some investors, such as the founder of Satori Fund, Dan Niles, to predict that the Federal Reserve might raise rates higher than 6%. And if the price of everything keeps rising even then? It's hard to imagine what the Fed would do next.

Subscribe here to get this report sent directly to your inbox each morning before markets open.