How representation of Black artists in galleries, museums is changing

When George Floyd was murdered by police in 2020, the event brought a "scary" time for the Minneapolis neighborhood where it occurred. "Everything was on fire," said Lamar Peterson, a contemporary art painter who lives less than a mile from the scene. "You couldn't have your windows open because of the smoke," Peterson said. "It just felt like it was Armageddon, the end of times." The streets were filled both with protesters and also looters, Peterson remembers. More from Personal Finance:

IRS about 3 to 5 times more likely to audit Black Americans' tax returns For Peterson, it was a personally difficult for another reason: Due to the lockdown at the time, he lost access to his studio based in the University of Minnesota building where he teaches. Peterson, 49, an oil painter, was unable to do his work at home in a closed space. "That was really hard for me," Peterson said. "My outlet is my artwork." Today, Peterson has recently wrapped up his latest show at the Fredericks & Freiser art gallery in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. The works are the opposite of the dark time he lived through in 2020, with bright garden landscapes and Black figures that draw inspiration from the 1970s and 80s cartoons that Peterson grew up on.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The Proud Gardener, Bouquet, 2022, by Lamar Peterson Oil on canvas 60 x 72 inches Cary Whittier; Courtesy Fredericks & Freiser, NY

The paintings are about appreciating the fleeting beauty in life, he said, inspired by his own love of gardening and his father's recent death. "Flowers can be a metaphor for human life, too," Peterson said. "There's a beginning and an end." The show, titled "Proud Gardener," sold "very well" and is one of Peterson's most successful shows to date, according to Andrew Freiser, a co-owner of the gallery. Prices for the works ranged from $15,000 to $60,000, depending on size. Peterson, who started showing his work in the early 2000s, has noticed a shift in the art market. "There's a lot more support for Black artists that kind of came out of George Floyd's murder and institutions realizing that they need to do more," Peterson said.

'Absolutely genuine' rise in interest in Black artists

Artist Kehinde Wiley, left, shakes hands with Barack Obama at the unveiling of his portrait of the former president at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2018. Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

The market for work by Black American artists grew by nearly 400% between 2008 and 2021, according to a recent report from art market website ArtNet. However, art in that category represented just 1.9%, or $3.6 billion, of global auction sales between 2008 and mid-2022, the report found. The growth has not been consistent, according to ArtNet. Acquisitions of work by Black American artists peaked in 2015, two years after the start of the Black Lives Matter movement. Still, there continues to be a higher interest in African American artists that is "absolutely genuine," according to Sophie Neuendorf, vice president at ArtNet. "Museums face a lot of criticism for showing primarily male white artists," Neuendorf said.

There are a lot of artists that I think have risen to a level of prominence that have really placed them at the center of the contemporary art narrative. Drew Watson head of art services at Bank of America

"There's been a real effort to consciously show more exhibitions of female, as well as African American artists," she said. That "sea change" in recent years has prompted museum shows of artists including Kerry James Marshall, Michael Armitage, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye and Jennifer Packer, noted Lucius Elliott, head of The Now Evening Auction at Sotheby's, which focuses on contemporary works. "My impression is there are vastly increased number of solo shows and group shows dedicated to Black artists in London, in Paris, in New York, across the United States," Elliott said. "Something fundamental has shifted here, and that's driven I think more than anything by a desire to correct or redress a historical oversight, both in the market, but also for institutional representation," Elliott said. Other Black artists have gained importance, including Kehinde Wiley, who painted a portrait of former President Barack Obama, and Hank Willis Thomas, who sculpted the statue "The Embrace," of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King that was recently unveiled in Boston.

"There are a lot of artists that I think have risen to a level of prominence that have really placed them at the center of the contemporary art narrative," said Drew Watson, head of art services at Bank of America. Works from established artists like Kerry James Marshall that depict Black figures are influencing the work of new artists and creating a lineage, Elliott noted. "These are not images of degradation, but they're images of dignity," Elliott said. Painter Xavier Daniels' most recent show titled "Cry Like a Man" features portraits of Black men with vivid colors like purple, blue and white, meant to convey royalty, freedom and purity.