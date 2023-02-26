Instagram popularized the perfect home. Virtual design services make affording it possible

A renovated apartment in New York City after The Expert consultation sessions with designers Jessica Gersten and Athena Calderone.

Aside from bingeing Netflix, creating the picture-perfect home may have been the pandemic's most popular habit.

Whether it's organizing a pantry or adding on a home office, gym or spa-like bathroom, homeowners have been upgrading and expanding their spaces at record rates for over two years.

Although Americans are no longer sheltering at home, the recent rise in mortgages rates has encouraged more people to stay put and renovate rather than relocate.

Even in the face of inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and other factors, the vast majority of homeowners are proceeding with their planned home improvement projects in 2023, according to a Houzz survey of nearly 4,000 homeowners conducted in October.

At the same time, Instagram and other social media platforms have raised the bar by presenting an endless array of covetable spaces.

For most people, decorating is a daunting task, yet hiring a pro is out of reach.

Few Americans can afford the high-end look depicted online, which often comes with the help of an A-list designer and hefty budget. The average cost to hire an interior designer can vary greatly depending on the region and scope and whether it's based on a flat rate, hourly fee or percentage of the project, although well-known designers easily charge in the five or six figures.

"It's a time-consuming and overwhelming process for a lot of homeowners," said Wayne Gao, co-founder and CEO of Australia-based Furnishd, which offers virtual consultations for $850 per room or $3,250 for the whole house. "It also costs a fortune."