European markets set to start the new trading week on a positive note

European markets are set to start the week in positive territory, bucking a more mixed trend globally in recent days.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after stocks on Wall Street marked their worst week for 2023 on Friday.

Stocks on Wall Street ended the week on Friday with sharp declines as the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed a stronger-than-expected increase in prices last month. U.S. equity futures were higher on Monday morning.