Asia markets trade lower after Wall Street logs worst week for the year

Asia Pacific markets are set to start the week lower on Monday after major indexes on Wall Street recorded their worst week for 2023.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.95% lower, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.38% and the Topix shed 0.18%.

In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.14%, with the Kosdaq also opening 0.59% down.

Investors will be watching key economic developments across Asia. Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda is expected to speak to the upper house on Monday. Japan will also release its unemployment numbers later in the week.

India will release its quarterly gross domestic product numbers on Tuesday.