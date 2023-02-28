European markets head for a positive open, tracking modest gains on Wall Street

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday, with investors buoyed by an uptick on Wall Street on the final trading day of February, a month that has seen declines for major U.S. indexes.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, however, as traders tried to recover some ground after the worst week of the year on Wall Street. All three major U.S. indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite leading gains.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors digested key economic data across the region.