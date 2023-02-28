Microsoft's new Windows 11 update adds a button promoting its Bing A.I. chatbot

Microsoft said Tuesday that it will start promoting its new Bing chatbot — which draws on startup OpenAI's artificial intelligence capabilities — in an update to Windows 11.

Bing is not hugely popular, but Windows drives 9% of Microsoft's revenue. It's the world's leading operating system, with about 82% share as of 2021. The addition of a link to the refreshed Bing next to the familiar Start button is a big step forward for technology that's at times proven to be inaccurate or offensive. The gesture might help Microsoft challenge Google , which earlier this month permitted "trusted testers" to try its Bard chatbot that could rival Bing's new ability to answer queries with web information.

"It's a new day in search," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the event just three weeks ago at which Microsoft revealed the new Bing. "It's a new paradigm in search. Rapid innovation is going to come."

After entering a query into the search portion of the taskbar at the bottom of the screen, a user will see search results and a new chat button. Clicking that button will open an Edge browser window and prompt the Bing chatbot to respond to the person's query, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC in an email.