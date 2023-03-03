Asia markets rise as the Federal Reserve hints at slowing down rate hikes

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, following Wall Street's gains overnight after Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said he's "firmly" in favor of sticking with quarter-point hikes. The central bank took a smaller smaller hike in February, marking the smallest increase since the first of this tightening cycle in March 2022.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.73% and the Topix was up 0.52% as Japan's unemployment rate reached 2.4% in January, the lowest level since February 2020.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.30%. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.22% and the Kosdaq rose 0.86%.