European markets set to start the new trading week on a positive note
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a positive open Monday but there's a more nuanced picture elsewhere, with stocks in Asia-Pacific mixed overnight as investors further digested China's growth target set in its parliamentary sessions..
Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday night as Wall Street looked ahead to a week that will see more commentary from the Federal Reserve and an important data release on Friday..
There will be congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday from Fed chair Jerome Powell that will give investors a better idea of what the central bank is thinking about inflation and its rate-hiking campaign.
The U.S. non-farm payroll will be a key focus this week, with expectations to see cooled hiring, prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain a smaller rate hike pace.
— Zavier Ong
UBS raises its China growth forecast for 2023 from 4.9% to 5.4%
UBS raised its growth forecast for China in 2023 from 4.9% to 5.4%, the firm said in a Monday report.
"Economic re-opening is proceeding better than we had expected earlier – the feared "second-wave" of Covid did not materialize and there was little sign of supply disruptions," it said, adding that the global economy has been more resilient than earlier predicted.
UBS also raised its 2024 growth forecast for the country to 5.2% from a previous estimate of 4.8%, while lowering its inflation forecast for 2023 from 3% to 2.5%.
— Jihye Lee
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a positive start to the new trading week.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point higher at 7,950, Germany's DAX 49 points higher at 15,635, France's CAC up 35 points at 7,391 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 143 points at 27,992, according to data from IG.
Data releases include euro zone retail sales for January and Germany's industrial orders for the same month.
— Holly Ellyatt