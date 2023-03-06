European markets set to start the new trading week on a positive note

European markets are heading for a positive open Monday but there's a more nuanced picture elsewhere, with stocks in Asia-Pacific mixed overnight as investors further digested China's growth target set in its parliamentary sessions..

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday night as Wall Street looked ahead to a week that will see more commentary from the Federal Reserve and an important data release on Friday..

There will be congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday from Fed chair Jerome Powell that will give investors a better idea of what the central bank is thinking about inflation and its rate-hiking campaign.

The U.S. non-farm payroll will be a key focus this week, with expectations to see cooled hiring, prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain a smaller rate hike pace.