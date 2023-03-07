Asia-Pacific shares mostly fall ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision

The full moon, otherwise known as a strawberry supermoon, is seen over the Skyline of the CBD in Sydney, Australia June 15, 2022.

Asia-Pacific shares mostly fell on Tuesday as investors await Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision, as well as a slew of economic data across the region.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.22%. The RBA is expected to hike its overnight cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.6%, which would mark the highest rate since June 2012.

Japan's Nikkei 225's traded slightly below the flatline, while the Topix dipped fractionally. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.03% and the Kosdaq slipped 0.1% in its first hour of trade.

The Hang Seng futures was at 20,653, which is higher compared to the Hang Seng index's last close at 20,603.19.