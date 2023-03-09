LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific shares rise as BOJ Kuroda’s final meeting comes into spotlight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares rose on Thursday as Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting, with investors eyeing any policy changes that could accompany BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda's final meeting.
Japan's Nikkei 225's was up 1% and the Topix climbed 0.84% in its first hour of trade. The Kospi inched up 0.2%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading at the flatline.
The Hang Seng futures was at 20,070, which is above the Hang Seng index 's last close at 20,051.25.
China's consumer price index is slated for release, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 1.9% growth year on year.
Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes were mixed as traders parsed stronger than expected economic data, sparking concerns of bigger rate increases following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional speech.
China's inflation expected to have eased in February: Reuters
China's consumer price index is expected to have slowed in February to 1.9%, economists surveyed by Reuters show.
This would follow an annualized inflation print of 2.1% seen in January and 1.8% seen in December.
A lower print would somewhat ease investors' worries that the rise of prices in China from a reopened economy would have a spillover effect to global markets, causing central banks around the world to continue hiking rates further.
On a monthly basis, inflation is expected to inch 0.2% higher from January. China's producer price index is forecast to rather decline 1.3% year-on-year, falling further from January's drop of 0.8%.
— Jihye Lee
Dow finishes lower, S&P and Nasdaq edge higher
The Dow dipped 58.06 points on Wednesday, or 0.18%, to end at 32,798.40, while the S&P 500 edged 0.14% higher to settle at 3,992.01. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% to finish at 11,576.00.
— Samantha Subin
Powell says no decision yet on March Fed meeting
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he hasn't made up his mind about what the central bank will do regarding interest rates when it meets later in March.
Speaking to the House Financial Services Committee, Powell said he and his colleagues will be assessing a raft of incoming inflation data, including reports next week on consumer and producer prices.
"They're going to be important in our assessment of the higher readings that we very recently have received and the overall direction of the economy and of our progress in bringing inflation down," the Fed leader said.
"We have not made any decision about the March meeting," he added. "We're not going to do that until we see additional data. The larger point, though, is we are not on a preset path and we will be guided by the incoming data and the evolving outlook."
Powell shook markets Wednesday when he said he anticipates that if the inflation data remain hot, he expects rates will go higher than expected and at a faster pace. Markets now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by 0.5 percentage point when the Federal Open Market Committee meets March 21-22.
— Jeff Cox
Job openings decline in January but labor market still tight
Job openings fell in January but remained elevated and still outnumber available workers by a nearly 2 to 1 margin, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Available positions totaled 10.824 million for the month, a decline of about 410,000 but still above the FactSet estimate for 10.58 million.
The numbers indicate a historically tight labor market in which open jobs outnumber those considered unemployed by a 1.9 to 1 margin, according to January data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
— Jeff Cox