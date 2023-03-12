Oscar 2023 live updates: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the big favorite

It's Hollywood's biggest night.

As Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, all eyes are on "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Just how many trophies will the genre-blending comedy-drama scoop up Sunday night?

The film dominated nominations for major categories, showing up in the fields of best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actor and best original screenplay. It snagged 11 nominations overall, leading the pack.

Throughout the awards season, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has snared wins for acting, directing and best picture from various groups. Many expect it to sweep best picture, best director, best actress and best original screenplay.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are expected to take home the directing prize. Michelle Yeoh is neck-and-neck with Cate Blanchett ("Tar") for best actress, and Kwan and Scheinert are in close contention with Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin") for best original screenplay.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is not nominated for best actor, a category that for the first time since 1935 features five actors that have never been nominated before. Ke Huy Quan is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the film and is expected to go home with the trophy.

This year's ceremony marks the first time that four Asian actors are competing across multiple acting categories.