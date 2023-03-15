Asia markets rise ahead of China economic data release; U.S. inflation cools as expected

A pedestrian along the Bund in Shanghai, China Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were largely higher on Wednesday following a slightly cooler U.S. inflation report and as the fallout in the banking sector seemed to be contained.

The U.S. consumer price index report for February came in at 0.4% and an annualized increase of 6%, in line with Dow Jones estimates.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.78% as bank stocks rallied early in the trading day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened 0.52% higher, while the Topix climbed 1.17%.

South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq also saw sharp rallies, opening 1.36% and 2.32% higher respectively after the country saw a lower unemployment figure in February.

Investors will be closely watching a slew of economic data releases from China today, with the country set to release its retail sales and industrial output numbers for February, as well as its one year medium term lending rate for March.