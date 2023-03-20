Asia markets mostly fall after UBS agrees to $3.2 billion takeover of Credit Suisse

Pictured here is Shanghai's Lujiazui Financial District on June 7, 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday after UBS agreed to buy its banking rival Credit Suisse in a $3.2 billion takeover over the weekend.

Asian markets will also be watching out for China's release of its one-year and five-year loan prime rate, currently standing at 3.65% and 4.3% respectively.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.45%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.25% down and the Topix was 0.4% lower.

South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq both started the day marginally up.