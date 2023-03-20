LIVE UPDATES
European markets set for mixed open after UBS buys troubled rival Credit Suisse
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a flat to mixed open on Monday, with regional markets lacking direction at the start of the new trading week.
Investors in Europe are digesting the news that UBS has agreed to buy its embattled rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) Sunday. Following the emergency rescue, the combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS.
Read more
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday, while U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday against the backdrop of the Swiss bank rescue.
CNBC Pro: Time to buy the tech rally? Hedge fund manager Dan Niles and others reveal their top picks
The tech sector was one bright spot last week as the banking crisis rocked markets.
But is it time to buy into the rally? Market pros urge caution — but think some stocks are set to outperform.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
UBS buys Credit Suisse in $3.2 billion takeover
UBS finalized an agreement to buy its rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion. Swiss regulators played a key role in facilitating the deal in an effort to quell a contagion threatening the banking sector.
Credit Suisse saw its shares tumble last week after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, declined to provide additional funding. Despite subsequent measures from Credit Suisse and Swiss regulators to calm investors' fears — including a loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) — shares plunged 25.5% by the end of the week.
Under the deal, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS.
— Hakyung Kim
CNBC Pro: From Tesla to under-the-radar battery stocks: Wall Street has a playbook for the EV boom
The opportunity in global EVs is massive, with the European market alone set to be worth $300 billion by 2030, according to estimates from Bernstein.
While EV automakers may be an obvious play, Wall Street analysts have named a slew of stock picks across a range of sectors as a way to cash in.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to start the new trading week in mixed territory Monday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to be flat at 7,331, Germany's DAX 10 points higher at 14,773, France's CAC down 2 points at 6,924 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 59 points at 24,928, according to data from IG.
On the data front, euro zone trade balance figures for January are set to be released.
— Holly Ellyatt