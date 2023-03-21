The Fed is likely to hike rates by a quarter point but it must also reassure it can contain a banking crisis

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses reporters after the Fed raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, February 1, 2023. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

A month of turmoil

Markets have been whipsawed in the last month, first by a hawkish-sounding Fed and then by fears of contagion in the banking system. Fed officials begin their two-day meeting Tuesday. The event kicks off just two weeks after Powell warned a congressional committee that the Fed may have to hike rates even more than expected because of its battle with inflation. Those comments sent interest rates soaring. A few days later, the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank stunned markets, sending bond yields dramatically lower. Bond yields move opposite price. Expectations for Fed rate hikes also moved dramatically: What was expected to be a half-point hike two weeks ago is now up for debate at a quarter point or even zero.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon The 2-year Treasury yield is most sensitive to Fed policy.

Messaging is the key

Gapen expects Powell to explain that the Fed is fighting inflation through its rate hikes but then also assure markets that the central bank can use other tools to preserve financial stability. "Things going forward will be done on a meeting-by-meeting basis. It will be data dependent," Gapen said. "We'll have to see how the economy evolves. ... We'll have to see how financial markets behave, how the economy responds." The Fed is scheduled to release its rate decision along with its new economic projections at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powell will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The issue is they can change their forecast up to Tuesday, but how does anyone know? Diane Swonk Chief economist at KPMG

Gapen expects the Fed's forecasts could show it expects a higher terminal rate, or end point for rate hikes, than it did in December. He said it could rise to about a level of 5.4% for 2023, from an earlier projection of 5.1%. Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office, said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter point to instill confidence, but then signal it is finished with rate hikes. "I wouldn't be surprised if we get a rally because historically whenever the Fed stops hiking, going to that pause mode, the initial knee-jerk reaction from the stock market is a rally," he said. He said the Fed will not likely say it is going to pause, but its messaging could be interpreted that way. "Now, at the minimum, they want to maintain this air of stability or of confidence," Chang said. "I don't think they'll do anything that could potentially roil the market. ... Depending on their [projections], I think the market will think this is the final hike."

Fed guidance could be up in the air

Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said she expects the Fed is likely to pause its rate hiking because of economic uncertainty, and the fact that the contraction in bank lending will be equivalent to a tightening of Fed policy. She also does not expect any guidance on future hikes for now, and Powell could stress the Fed is watching developments and the economic data. "I don't think he can commit. I think he has to keep all options on the table and say we'll do whatever is necessary to promote price stability and financial stability," Swonk said. "We do have some sticky inflation. There are signs the economy is weakening."

watch now

She also expects it will be difficult for the Fed to present its quarterly economic forecasts, because the problems facing the banks have created so much uncertainty. As it did during the pandemic in March 2020, the Fed might temporarily suspend projections, Swonk said. "I think it's an important thing to take into account that this is shifting the forecast in unknown ways. You don't want to overpromise one way or the other," she said. Swonk also expects the Fed to withhold its so-called "dot plot," the chart on which it shows anonymous forecasts from Fed officials on the path for interest rates. "The issue is they can change their forecast up to Tuesday, but how does anyone know? You want the Fed to look unified. You don't want dissent," said Swonk. "Literally, these dot plots could be changing by the day. Two weeks ago, we had a Fed chairman ready to go 50 basis points."

The impact of tighter financial conditions