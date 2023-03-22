Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp fires CEO Patrick Orlando

Former US president Donald Trump announced plans on October 20 to launch his own social networking platform called "TRUTH Social," which is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. , the publicly traded blank check company that planned to merge with former president Donald Trump's social media company, fired its CEO earlier this week, according to a Wednesday filing.

The former CEO, Patrick Orlando, will remain as a director for the company. He and his other company ARC Global Investments each own 10% of DWAC. The DWAC board appointed Eric Swider, another director, to serve as interim chief executive while the board works on executing a final succession plan. Orlando and a DWAC representative didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a Wednesday announcement, DWAC cited "unprecedented headwinds" that necessitated a leadership change in order for the company to enter a "new phase."

The company has been under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as by federal prosecutors in New York City. Amid those legal obstacles, Digital World has also faced financial struggles.