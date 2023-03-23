European markets set to open lower as investors weigh Fed's comments and rate hike

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors digest the latest interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The U.S. central bank hiked rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday and expressed caution about the recent banking crisis. It also indicated that hikes are nearing an end.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's negative reaction to the Fed's move.

A sharp drop in U.S. bank stocks also weighed on the market, as well as comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. is not currently working on "blanket insurance" for bank deposits, in comments to the U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee.

In Europe Thursday, the Bank of England will also be announcing its latest interest rate decision. The meeting comes a day after data was released showing U.K. inflation rose unexpectedly in February. Many analysts expect a 25 basis point hike.