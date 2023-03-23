Ukraine war live updates: Russian offensive in Bakhmut could be stalling; Moscow official says West wants to tear Russia apart

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Russian media Thursday that the West's "desire is very simple - to destabilize the political situation, divide the country into several parts that would be large enough, make agreements with each of these parts, denuclearize and demilitarize all of them and then offer its [security] services," state news agency Tass reported.

A top Russian official and close ally of President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that the West wants to tear Russia apart, Russian news agencies reported.

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Russian media Thursday that the West's "desire is very simple - to destabilize the political situation, divide the country into several parts that would be large enough, make agreements with each of these parts, denuclearize and demilitarize all of them and then offer its [security] services," state news agency Tass reported.

Medvedev, who has been associated with Russian nationalist rhetoric and saber-rattling during the war in Ukraine, has — like other Russian officials including President Putin — claimed that the West's real motive in helping Ukraine is to see Russia destroyed, without presenting any evidence of this. Ukraine's Western allies say they are helping Kyiv to defend itself from Russia's unprovoked aggression and to restore its territorial sovereignty.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Medvedev claimed that once the West divides Russia, the separate parts would then "even have a chance to join NATO, particularly if they give away our national resources."

"They [Western countries] don't want to have an equal partnership with us because they don't need it," Medvedev said, adding that the same goes for the West's attitude to China.

Medvedev is widely seen as a stooge for Russian President Vladimir Putin, having served as both president and prime minister in Russia in the last 20 years, swapping roles with Putin to circumvent constitutional rules banning leaders from serving more than two terms in office consecutively.

While this so-called "tandemocracy" played out, Medvedev was seen as always subordinate to Putin no matter what role he had.

— Holly Ellyatt