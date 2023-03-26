How women answer 5 questions may be a financial wake-up call, personal finance expert Suze Orman says

At the end of each episode of her long-running eponymous CNBC show, Suze Orman would close out with the phrase, "People first, then money, then things."

Women took that to mean they should give to other people and be generous, according to Orman. Men, on the other hand, took it to mean they should put themselves first.

Years after those episodes aired, there is still a distinct difference between how women and men handle their finances, Orman told CNBC.com in an interview.

At times, women can be their own worst enemy, said Orman, who is now a co-founder of SecureSave, a start-up working with employers to provide emergency savings accounts.

Whether or not you take control of your money will have big consequences for your future, she said.

"You will never be a woman who owns the power to control her destiny unless you have power over how you think, feel and act with your money — how you save it and how you invest it and how you spend it," Orman said.

"And none of you should be dependent on anybody else other than yourself," she said.

The message is one Orman has been working to get across through her "Women & Money" podcast. The tagline for the show is "and everybody smart enough to listen," and the show has a "tremendous" male following, according to Orman.