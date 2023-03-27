Asia markets trade mixed as banking sector stress linger

A Cruise Ship next to Hong Kong Skyline on March 21, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors continue to assess the impact of the banking troubles in the U.S and Europe.

On Friday, Deutsche Bank saw a selloff of its U.S.-listed shares, after the German lender's credit default swaps jumped, without an apparent catalyst.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also opened 0.15% higher and the Topix climbed 0.21%.

However, South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq were both down, falling by 0.13% and 0.06% respectively.

Hong Kong markets were also poised to fall, with Hang Seng futures trading at 19,864 compared to 19,915.68.