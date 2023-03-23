LIVE UPDATES
Dow futures are flat as investors weigh bank troubles, Fed decision: Live updates
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were near flat Thursday night as investors' attention shifted from this week's Federal Reserve meeting back to the U.S. banking system.
Futures tied to the Dow added 16 points, trading near the flatline. S&P 500 futures were also flat, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.1%.
The extended-hour moves follow a volatile session on Wednesday that resulted in the three major indexes ending higher. The Nasdaq Composite posted the largest gain, at 1%, as technology shares continued to rally on a hunch that interest rate hikes would be coming to an end. The S&P 500 ended around 0.3% higher, while the Dow finished up 0.2%. All three indexes are on pace to finish the week up.
Investors continued responding Thursday to the quarter percentage point interest rate hike announced by the Fed on Wednesday. The central bank also signaled that the interest rate hikes, meant to cool inflation, could be coming the end.
The banking crisis also weighed on investor sentiment, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) ending the session down 2.5% despite comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicating that regulators are prepared to take more action if needed to stabilize U.S. banks. Her comments are the latest among regulators attempting to buoy confidence in the U.S. banking system in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures.
The "primary driver of market volatility is investors assessing the push-and-pull between price stability and financial stability," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Hainlin said that the Fed has a "mandate to tame inflation while also limiting further strains on capital market activity that can stem from ongoing rate hikes."
Investors will be watching for economic data on durable goods, manufacturing and services due Friday morning. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is slated to speak around the time the market opens for Friday's session.
Torrid jumps 9% on earnings beat
Direct-to-consumer fashion company Torrid gained nearly 9% after the bell as investors cheered better-than-expected earnings and overlooked underwhelming forward guidance.
Torrid posted an earnings per share loss of 4 cents in the fourth quarter, a smaller drop than the 7 cents expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Comparable store sales were down less than anticipated, while revenue for the quarter came in at $301.2 million compared with the $292.1 million expected by analysts.
Forward guidance from the company did not stack up as well. For the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was guided to between $35 million and $40 million despite analysts expecting $42.5 million. Torrid said to expect first-quarter revenue to come in between $305 million and $313 million, below the consensus estimate of $314.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year was guided to between $140 million and $152 million, also under the expectation of $153 million. But the company said to expect revenue for the full year between $1.265 billion and $1.32 billion, above the $1.26 billion anticipated.
— Alex Harring
Investor pessimism in latest weekly AAII survey moves closer to 50%
Investor pessimism the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors edged closer to 50%, rising to 48.9% of those polled from 48.4% last week. Bullish opinion improved to 20.9% from 19.2%, while neutral sentiment narrowed to 30.2% from 32.4%.
The survey asks investors what their outlook is for stocks over the next six months, and is regarded as contrarian indicator. High bullish readings are associated with more risk in the risk while high bearish numbers are thought to correlate to less risk.
"Optimism is at an unusually low level for the fifth consecutive week and the 45th time out of the past 64 weeks," AAII said.
Meanwhile, the Investors Intelligence weekly survey of financial newsletter editors found bulls falling to 39.7% from 40.3% last week; bears growing to 28.8% from 27.8%; and the percentage of editors expecting a correction dipping a fraction, to 31.5% from 31.9%.
— Scott Schnipper
Indexes are on pace for winning week with one session left
With just Friday's session remaining in the trading week, the three major indexes are on track to close higher.
The Nasdaq Composite has seen the biggest gain so far this week, up 1.4% as investors bet the end of the Federal Reserve's rate hiking campaign could be near.
Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 are both poised for 0.8% advances this week.
— Alex Harring
Tommy Bahama parent slides after first quarter earnings outlook falls short of expectations
Oxford Industries lost 5.5% in extended trading after the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide parent offered weak first-quarter guidance when reporting earnings.
The company said to expect between $3.60 and $3.80 in earnings per share for the first quarter, under the $4.09 consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. It said to expect between $405 million and $425 million in revenue, while analysts anticipated $411.5 million.
For the full year, Oxford Industries guided per-share earnings to come in between $11.50 and $11.90, in line with analysts' estimate of $11.82. And the company set its expectation for full-year revenue at between $1.62 billion and $1.66 billion, which is above the $1.60 billion anticipated by Wall Street.
Oxford Industries beat the consensus estimates of analysts polled by FactSet for per-share earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter. Revenue came in at $382.5 million against $378.7 million expected, while per-share earnings were 14 cents higher than the estimate at $2.28.
— Alex Harring
Stock futures open up
The three major futures indexes were up as extended trading began.
Dow futures were up 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%.
— Alex Harring