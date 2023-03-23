Dow futures are flat as investors weigh bank troubles, Fed decision: Live updates

A Specialist trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, March 23, 2023.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were near flat Thursday night as investors' attention shifted from this week's Federal Reserve meeting back to the U.S. banking system.

Futures tied to the Dow added 16 points, trading near the flatline. S&P 500 futures were also flat, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.1%.

The extended-hour moves follow a volatile session on Wednesday that resulted in the three major indexes ending higher. The Nasdaq Composite posted the largest gain, at 1%, as technology shares continued to rally on a hunch that interest rate hikes would be coming to an end. The S&P 500 ended around 0.3% higher, while the Dow finished up 0.2%. All three indexes are on pace to finish the week up.

Investors continued responding Thursday to the quarter percentage point interest rate hike announced by the Fed on Wednesday. The central bank also signaled that the interest rate hikes, meant to cool inflation, could be coming the end.

The banking crisis also weighed on investor sentiment, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) ending the session down 2.5% despite comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicating that regulators are prepared to take more action if needed to stabilize U.S. banks. Her comments are the latest among regulators attempting to buoy confidence in the U.S. banking system in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures.

The "primary driver of market volatility is investors assessing the push-and-pull between price stability and financial stability," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Hainlin said that the Fed has a "mandate to tame inflation while also limiting further strains on capital market activity that can stem from ongoing rate hikes."

Investors will be watching for economic data on durable goods, manufacturing and services due Friday morning. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is slated to speak around the time the market opens for Friday's session.