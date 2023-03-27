How Walmart is using A.I. to make shopping better for its millions of customers

Amid the recent flurry of excitement around the transformational potential of ChatGPT is the fact that companies have been using artificial intelligence across their businesses for years.

But few companies have the ability to gather the massive data sets that power AI quite like Walmart . There are roughly 4,700 Walmart stores and 600 Sam's Clubs in the U.S. employing a combined 1.6 million workers — or associates as the company likes to call them.

Deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning in ways that improve both the customer and employee experience across such a massive environment is the focus of Walmart's AI strategy, said Anshu Bhardwaj, senior vice president of tech strategy and commercialization at the retail giant.

At warehouse chain Sam's Club, the membership model provides the company with huge amounts of data about what members are searching for, what they like, what they're buying and when. "[Customers] are generating all these breadcrumbs about what they like and want and that's allowing us to make the shopping experience better," she said.

One way to do that is to make sure the items they want to buy are in stock. At Sam's, that means staying on top of roughly 6,000 items stacked on shelves in warehouse stores that average 136,000 sq. feet.

Sam's is using, of all things, floor scrubbers to do just that. As they travel around the stores, keeping floors clean and free of debris, they're also capturing, in real time, images of every item in the store. These scrubbers (there's one in each store) are equipped with inventory intelligence towers that take more than 20 million photos of everything on the shelves every day.