How borrowers can keep their student loan payments on hold once bills resume

Riska | Istock | Getty Images

Payments likely to resume within months

Exactly when the U.S. Department of Education begins collecting on student loans again depends on how long the Supreme Court takes to issue a decision on the Biden administration's debt-forgiveness plan. Since President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans, a number of legal challenges poured in and prevented the administration from delivering the aid.

The Education Department in November said student bills would resume 60 days after the litigation over its student loan forgiveness plan resolves. If the high court hasn't ruled on the plan by the end of June, or if the Education Department is unable to carry out its relief by then, the bills will pick up at the end of August. It's possible the White House could try to extend the pause again, Kantrowitz said. He noted that the Education Department had said on two occasions that a previous extension of the payments pause would be the final one — only to prolong the pause yet again. Still, it would be wise for borrowers to be prepared for the bills to resume sooner rather than later.

Deferments may keep interest from accruing

When the break ends, you may be able to postpone your student loan payments for more time by requesting a deferment or a forbearance. Borrowers should first see if they qualify for a deferment, because their loans may not accrue interest under that option, whereas they almost always do in a forbearance, experts say. If you're unemployed when student loan payments resume, you can request an unemployment deferment with your servicer. If you're dealing with another financial challenge, you may be eligible for an economic hardship deferment.

Those who qualify for a hardship deferment include people receiving certain types of federal or state aid and anyone volunteering in the Peace Corps, Kantrowitz said. With both a hardship and an unemployment deferment, interest generally doesn't accrue on undergraduate subsidized loans. Other loans will rack up interest, however. The maximum time you can use an unemployment or hardship deferment is usually three years per type. Other, lesser-known deferments include the graduate fellowship deferment, the military service and post-active duty deferment and the cancer treatment deferment.

Forbearances also keep bills on hold

Student loan borrowers who don't qualify for a deferment may request a forbearance. Under that option, borrowers can keep their loans on hold for as long as three years. However, because interest accrues during the forbearance period, borrowers can be hit with a larger bill when it ends. Kantrowitz provided an example: A $30,000 student loan with a 5% interest rate would increase by $1,500 a year under a forbearance.

A deferment or forbearance should be a last resort, but they are better than defaulting on the loans. Mark Kantrowitz higher education expert

If a borrower uses a forbearance, he recommends they at least try to keep up with their interest payments during the pause to prevent their debt from increasing. "A deferment or forbearance should be a last resort, but they are better than defaulting on the loans," Kantrowitz said. Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit, said she recommends borrowers only use a forbearance or deferment for short-term hardship, including a sudden big medical expense or period of joblessness. Struggling borrowers are best off finding a payment plan they can afford, said Mayotte.

Other options for struggling borrowers