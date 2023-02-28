Student loan borrowers camp out at Supreme Court, praise Biden forgiveness plan

Student loan borrowers gathered at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the evening before the court hears two cases on the White House student loan relief plan. Jemal Countess | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

On the night before the Supreme Court was set to hear oral arguments over the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, Amanda Smitley sat outside the court on an aluminum blanket holding an umbrella. She didn't know when she planned to spend the night staked outside the highest court that it would be pouring rain, but she wasn't discouraged. "I'm feeling great," said Smitley, 20, who already has around $10,000 in student debt as a college sophomore at PennWest California. She'll have to take out more if she wants to fulfill her hopes of graduating and becoming a high school history teacher. "I really, really care about student debt, not even just for myself," Smitley said. "I want to live in a world where my future students and maybe future kids won't have to worry about getting into thousands in debt just because they want to further their education."

Student loan borrower Amanda Smitley, 20, joined the student loan borrowers gathered at Supreme Court on Feb. 27, 2023, the night before the court hears two cases on student loan forgiveness. Annie Nova | CNBC

Court will hear two cases against forgiveness

'For many people, this is life and death'

Student loan borrower John Runningen was also among those who planned to sleep outside the Supreme Court on Monday night. He attends Minnesota State Community and Technical College and owes $5,000. That debt has already made his life more difficult. "It's stopped me from getting a vehicle, from moving out of my parents' house and helping my parents with the stress of their bills," said Runningen, 22. As a first-generation college student, he hoped to break the cycle of poverty and assist his parents. His stepfather is a farmer and his mother works at a gas station. With a $175 monthly student loan bill, though, he won't be able to help them.

Student loan borrowers gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 27, 2023, the night before the court hears two cases on student loan forgiveness. Annie Nova | CNBC

"To some people it might not seem like a lot of money, but for rural communities or those that are poverty-stricken, it'll be the difference between me being able to give my family food or be able to afford an electricity bill," Runningen said. Within three weeks of the application process being opened, the Biden administration reported that more than 26 million people applied for the relief, with 16 million requests approved. There's no precedent in U.S. history for the kind of sweeping debt forgiveness that the White House has promised to deliver, although consumer advocates point out that large corporations and banks have been bailed out by the government after going through their own crises. And they say that canceling a large share of education debt is necessary to relieve the many borrowers struggling from a broken lending system.