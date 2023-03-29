Raise retirement age, or hike payroll taxes? New tool lets you decide how to fix Social Security

You may have heard that Social Security's funds are running low.

If that doesn't change, that may interfere with the program's ability to pay full benefits in the next decade.

Now, a new virtual tool from the American Academy of Actuaries lets you explore Social Security's woes and decide exactly what changes you would make to restore its solvency.

The journey starts in Townsville, a virtual city that aims to show the perspective of everyday Americans, according to the web app created by the nonpartisan professional organization.

More from Personal Finance:

Prioritizing retirement, emergency savings in shaky economy

Whether bank crisis causes recession may depend on 'wealth effect'

The IRS plans to tax some NFTs as collectibles

At the outset, users learn the dilemma Social Security currently faces. Based on the Social Security Administration Board of Trustees' annual 2022 report, the funds may be depleted in 2035. At that point, 80% of benefits would still be payable.

"A common misconception is that the trust fund exhaustion would mean Social Security benefits could not be paid at all," said Linda K. Stone, a senior pension fellow at the American Academy of Actuaries.

The urgency of Social Security's issues has caught lawmakers' attention recently.

During the State of the Union address in February, President Joe Biden prompted leaders from both sides of the aisle to stand to show their support for protecting Social Security and Medicare.