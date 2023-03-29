Why you may be subsidizing a coworker's 401(k) fees

Workers who participate in a company 401(k) plan pay fees for a host of associated services. Among them is the cost of administering the plan — for example, tracking daily fluctuations in account value, facilitating trades and issuing regular notices to investors.

But based on how your employer structures its retirement plan, you may unknowingly be subsidizing colleagues' 401(k) fees.

The dynamic is a function of the investments you choose and how the 401(k) plan pays costs for administrative expenses.

Retirement savers (like players in the broader investment world) may be unaware of the fees they pay. Many financial firms inside and outside the 401(k) ecosystem often levy an annual fee directly from client accounts instead of asking them to write a check.

Mutual funds in 401(k) plans are no different.

The overall cost of those funds may include a "revenue-sharing" fee (also known as a 12b-1 fee, a distribution fee or shareholder services fee, for example). The fund manager collects this fee and then passes it along to the 401(k) plan's administrator.

This behind-the-scenes infrastructure is how many plans pay for record-keeping and other services delivered by firms such as Fidelity Investments, Empower Retirement and TIAA-CREF, which are among the largest 401(k) administrators.