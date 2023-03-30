EU regulators distance themselves from Credit Suisse bond writedowns

BRUSSELS — European regulators distanced themselves from the Swiss decision to wipe out $17 billion of Credit Suisse 's bonds in the wake of the bank's rescue, saying they would write down shareholders' investments first.

Dominique Laboureix, chair of the EU's Single Resolution Board, had a clear message for investors in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

"In [a banking] resolution here, in the European context, we would follow the hierarchy, and we wanted to tell it very clearly to the investors, to avoid to be misunderstood: we have no choice but to respect this hierarchy," Laboureix said Wednesday.

It comes after Swiss regulator FINMA announced earlier this month that Credit Suisse's additional tier-one (AT1) bonds, widely regarded as relatively risky investments, would be written down to zero, while stock investors would receive over $3 billion as part of the bank's takeover by UBS , angering bondholders.

In a joint statement with the ECB Banking Supervision and the European Banking Authority, the Single Resolution Board said on March 20 that the "common equity instruments are the first ones to absorb losses, and only after their full use would Additional Tier 1 be required to be written down."

The standard hierarchy or framework sees equity investments classed as secondary to bonds when a bank is rescued.

The Swiss decision has led some Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders to consider legal action, and it sparked uncertainty for bondholders around the world.