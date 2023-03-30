LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are flat Thursday evening: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday night.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 5 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell by less than 0.01%.
The Dow gained more than 141 points or 0.43% during regular trading Thursday and is up 1.93% week to date, marking its best weekly performance since January. The S&P 500 rose 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.
These gains come after the number of weekly jobless claims reached 198,000, up 7,000 from the prior week. The cooldown in the labor market added to Wall Street's optimism that the Fed will soon bring an end to its rate hike cycle. Semiconductors enjoyed a strong day, with AMD and Nvidia up more than 1%.
Thursday's rally is "helping to confirm the market's perception that the problems that brought the market to a crisis of confidence could very well be contained," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
"The semiconductors, [which] have come to be viewed as an important bellwether for global growth, delivered a strong performance," Krosby continued.
However, she noted that the markets are not yet completely in the clear from an economic downturn.
"Economic concerns enveloping recession fears haven't vanished as the yield curve still represents a counter to the market's climb higher," Krosby added.
The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures index, is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that the core PCE, which excludes energy and food costs, gained 0.4% in February from the prior month and added 4.7% on an annualized basis. Personal income data and consumer spending will also be issued Friday morning. The final March reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Several Federal Reserve officials are also scheduled to speak tomorrow, including Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Christopher Waller.
The SPDR S&P Bank ETF is on pace for its worst month since March 2020
Bank stocks took a beating in March, and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is about to wrap up its worst month in three years.
The ETF is down by 24.04% in March, on pace for its worst month since March 2020 when it shed 30.43%.
Turmoil in regional banks dragged the ETF this month.
First Republic Bank, is down nearly 89% in March. Shortly after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, First Republic received an infusion of $30 billion in deposits from a consortium of institutions.
Another constituent in the ETF that's been roiled recently is Zions Bancorporation, off 40% this month.
Still, some names have managed to shine: First Citizens BancShares, which bought a large piece of Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares rally 27% in March.
-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes
The banking crisis shows there's 'clearly fragility' in the system, Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel says
Equity investors absorbed a lot of bad news while navigating this month's banking crisis, but there could be more turmoil ahead, said Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel.
"We suspect there's another at least, let's say, half a shoe to drop," Emanuel said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "These things never tend to just be sort of one and done type events. And there's clearly fragility in the system that we didn't think was there a month ago. So it's something to look out for."
Still, the analyst said that "resilience in pockets of the market" has been encouraging.
— Sarah Min
Nikola shares fall more than 6% after the bell
Nikola shares fell 6.6% during after hours trading on Thursday.
The electric heavy-truck makers stock dropped after it announced a plan to raise $100 million through a secondary stock offering to the public. The company said that if the public stock offering fails to raise $100 million, a private investor has agreed to purchase the difference in shares.
Shares are down 35.2% year-to-date.
— Hakyung Kim, John Rosevear
Stock futures open flat
U.S. stock futures opened flat on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 23 points or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.02% and 0.05%, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim